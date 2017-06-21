Art gallery checks out

Bridlington Contemporary Gallery is having to leave its premises after just six months.

It opened at the start of the year in a former supermarket in the town centre, but it is on the move.

Artist Nigel Folds, who has been running the project said: “We have just heard from our sponsors East St Arts that Bridlington Contemporary Gallery will have to leave the Co-Op building on Promenade by the end of June 2017.

“Our sponsors East St Arts are going to try and find us another building to continue the gallery.

“However, we do not know how long that will take to do.

“We would like to thank Bridlington Free Press and the people of Bridlington for the interest and support the gallery has received.”

The gallery opened on New Year’s Day and its first visitors were a family from Scotland who were visiting Hull for the start of the City of Culture events.

Nigel added: “We have had a grand opening with the mayor cutting the ribbon, seven exhibitions, artist talks, group visits, two book launches and 100 events in 100 minutes to celebrate 100 days of the gallery, as well as The Tower de Yorkshire, The People’s Plinth, Morris dancing, a new writers group and in total almost 3,000 visitors.

“Since we have heard the news that we must leave the building, we have been absolutely overwhelmed with the response from the people of Bridlington which has made us determined to try and find a new building.

“If readers know of a suitable place, please contact us via the website.”

Until a permanent base can be found, Nigel and his wife Rebecca are taking the gallery on the road.

“As we will be without a building for a while, and it is summer, we have decided to take the gallery on a tour,” added Nigel.

“We will keep you updated with our tour schedule when it is settled. Our aim is to bring contemporary art to Bridlington and make it more accessible. We now intend to take contemporary art into the community.

“It should be a fun summer. Look out for us in town and come and say hello.”

For updates on the project, visit www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk or follow @ArtBridlington on Twitter.