Art festival will be ‘vast and vibrant’

The Artwaves festival will return to Bridlington for a fourth year.

Featuring digital, traditional, contemporary and urban art, it will take over Bridlington Spa on May 12 and 13, with an additional fringe programme running during the previous week.

Curators are working on what they say will be a ‘vast and vibrant’ line-up of artists and the list will be unveiled early in the new year.

In the meantime, entries are being accepted now for the popular Open Exhibition, which has £1,200 in prize money and sees the submissions go on display for thw week in the Spa’s gallery.

Festival director Lauren Frost said: “Year on year the competition gains more entries and so we are seeking further prizes from bigger name sponsors to support that growth. I can’t wait to see exhibition in May.”

The exhibition has no set theme as in previous years so judges are expeting the most diverse ArtWaves exhibition to date.

Last year’s audience and judges choice award winner, Stephen Carvill said: “It meant a great deal that the painting was both the judges overall winner and the audience choice too! A real honour that will give me more confidence to show paintings in the future.

“ArtWaves Festival is an opportunity for everyone to be expressive, creative and ingenious in a whole range of art practice; traditional or contemporary.”

To enter go to www.bridspa.com/artwaves.