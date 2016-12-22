Art competition at Bridlington station

If you can brighten up Bridlington railway station, you could win £500.

A new three-metre-square mural will be installed on platform four and will be seen by thousands of passengers every year.

The design must promote good mental health, give a positive message, reflect a journet and be linked to Bridlington.

Emma Dallimore, operations manager at Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, said “We are delighted to be partnering with Northern for this exciting competition, there has long been a strong link between art and mental health and we can’t wait to see how artists interpret the brief.

“To have a piece of art showcased in such a dramatic way will be an excellent opportunity for the winner to be noticed for their talent.”

There will be a grand unveiling of the winning design in the spring.

For more details about the competition, email Platform4Change@outlook.com