Area’s holiday parks given £2.8m revamp

The operator of the Skipsea Sands and Barmston Beach holiday parks is set to make a significant cash injection to enhance its four resorts in Yorkshire.

Holiday park operator Parkdean Resorts has announced it is investing £2.8million across the Yorkshire sites.

The revamp comes as part of wider modifications across the company – Parkdean is investing £50million on accommodation, retail and leisure facilities in time for the 2017 season.

As part of this, £17million will be invested into implementing a range of new lodges, caravans and glamping facilities across its 73 UK holiday parks, with a further £4million on refurbishments to existing caravans and lodges.

Meanwhile, entertainment and leisure venues, and children’s activity areas will also be refurbished at many of the 73 parks as part of a significant investment exceeding £5.5million.

Parkdean Resorts chief executive John Waterworth said: “It is a truly exciting time for us as we gear up for the 2017 season where substantial investment will continue and for what we are confident will be our busiest year yet.

“We recently launched a new mobile-friendly website and brochure inspiring staycations and offering short breaks or longer stays at parks the length and breadth of the UK. We are looking forward to introducing these changes which will further enhance our park experience – allowing holidaymakers to create many more amazing memories with family and friends.”