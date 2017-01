If you and your friends think your general knowledge is the best in town, you can prove it as the mayor of Bridlington is holding a charity quiz.

The fund-raiser takes place at the Ransdale Hotel in Flamborough Road on Monday, February 6.

Entry is £2 per person, to include sandwiches and chips, and all proceeds will go to the mayor’s charities, which include Alderson House and the 252 Squadron Air Training Corps.