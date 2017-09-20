Are these yours? Stolen items found in Bridlington

A number of items of stolen property have been seized by police from an address in Bridlington.

Three sat-nav systems, a car multi-CD changer, and a portable DVD player in its case have been found.

The items which were found

A police spokesman said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen property.

“We’d now like to return the goods to their owners.

“Anyone who recognises or owns any of these items has been asked to call 101 quoting log 582 of 19/09/17.”