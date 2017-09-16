Are these the tallest flowers in town?

Are these the biggest sunflowers in Bridlington?

Children at the Cornerstone Church Fun Club on St John’s Walk planted these extremely tall sunflowers back in spring after hearing the Bible story of the farmer sowing his seed.

They were planted in the back garden of church, each with the child’s name to see who could grow the tallest flower.

A spokesman at the Cornerstone Fun Club said: “We never imagined they would grow this tall.

“The tallest is around 12 foot tall and two of the plants have multiple flower heads – maybe it’s something in the soil.”