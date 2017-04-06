Archbishop to return to town for Tour start

There will be a special guest cheering on the cyclists at the start line of the Tour de Yorkshire.

The Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu will join the crowds as the opening day of the race coincides with his Bridlington Mission.

Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu visited Bridlington last January

He will be spending the Bank Holiday weekend at the end of the month in and around Bridlington, and is looking forward to returning to the coast.

The Archbishop said: “There is something for everyone in Bridlington - it is a place that I have always enjoyed visiting.

“I have been so blessed to meet so many people as part of the mission weekends across the Diocese of York – and this weekend in and around Bridlington looks set to be full of fun.

“The riders of the Tour de Yorkshire demonstrate such drive and commitment to their task – and I will be bringing that same energy and enthusiasm to tell others of the love of Jesus Christ.

“Join me on the road.”

His visit to Brdilington will be the sixth mission weekend that the Archbishop is undertaking as he revisits all the deaneries in the Diocese of York.

More details about what else he will be doing in the area will be announced after Easter.