Archbishop gets a taste of Bridlington life

The Archbishop of York said he always looked forward to returning to Bridlington as he began a three-day visit to the town.

The food and friendliness were among his favourite things, but Dr John Sentamu also said he was in awe every time he set foot in the Priory Church.

Chatting to the Free Press as he arrived in Bridlington, he said: “I think the Priory is wonderful, an amazing building, and they have still got a great choir there. It is really beautiful.

“Every time I have come to Bridlington, I have not missed the chance to go into the Priory.

“It’s nice to be back. Of course, I love being by the seaside and the fish and chips, and the schools here always give me such a warm welcome.”

First stop on his three-day visit was Headlands School, where he spoke to youngsters who are on the GCSE religious studies course on Friday morning.

He then moved on to the start line of the Tour de Yorkshire

Headteacher Sarah Bone said: “It was a great opportunity for students to ask questions and listen to Archbishop Sentamu in person about his life, his experiences and his role as the Archbishop of York.

“We were truly honoured to have Archbishop Sentamu visit our school.”

Next stop was the Tour de Yorkshire, where the archbishop chatted with children as the countdown to the race went on.

Before arriving in town, he had Tweeted: “Let’s be as passionate about sharing our faith as cyclists are for their sport.”

Villagers in Barmston prepare for the first visit by an archbishop for more than 60 years

He watched from a perfect viewing spot, right on the start line, as the riders set off on day one of the race.

From there, he headed to Kilham School to lead an assembly before spending the evening at a ‘supper and song’ event at Bridlington Rugby Club.

Saturday began with breakfast with villagers at the Black Bull pub in Barmston, which was welcoming an archbishop for the first time in more than 60 years.

Other highlights included speaking in the gardens on the harbourtop and a pub quiz at the Bull and Sun in the evening. Dr Sentamu visited Bridlington’s £25m new leisure centre on Sunday morning, and after a picnic on the clifftops at lunchtime, he visited Sewerby Hall and Gardens in the afternoon.

At the Black Bull in Barmston on Saturday morning

After leaving Bridlington, the archbishop Tweeted: “Many thanks to everyone involved in this weekend’s mission to Bridlington Deanery. Be emboldened to share the love of Jesus Christ with all.”

Archbishop John Sentamu visits Headlands School

Dr John Sentamu with Headlands headteacher Sarah Bone

CHatting to Adam mainprize, manager of East Riding Leisure Bridlington