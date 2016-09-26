Appeal to locate mother and toddler

Police are appealing for help to locate a two-year-old child and his mother after failing to return home following an outing.

Megan Rescorla (20) of Bridlington picked up her son Reuben Westmoreland from the care of his father in Bridlington at 9:45am on Saturday September. 24 An agreement was put in place to return Reuben to his father by lunchtime but this did not happen.

Since receiving the report yesterday (September 25) from Reuben's father and family, police have been undertaking enquiries but efforts to contact or locate Megan and Reuben, who are believed to be in the company of Megan's current partner Luke Harrison (21) of Bridlington have proved unsuccessful.

Police and Reuben's family members are now keen to locate him to ensure his welfare as soon as possible.

Enquiries suggest that Megan and Luke may have taken Reuben to the Bradford area where Luke is known to have contacts.

When his father last saw him, light brown haired toddler Reuben was wearing blue Nike joggers and a grey batman coat.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Reuben, Megan or Luke is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 277 of 25 September 2016.