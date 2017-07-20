Appeal to find missing Bridlington man

A Bridlington man who may require urgent medical attention is missing from his home.

Police have issued an appeal to find 32-year-old Russell Harrison who was reported missing from his home in Hilderthorpe Road yesterday.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Russell was last seen just before mid-day yesterday when he left his home address in Hilderthorpe Rd, Bridlington and has not been heard from since.

"We are concerned for Russell's welfare as it is believed he may require urgent medical attention.

"We are asking anyone who sees Russell to get in touch. He is around 5ft 6ins tall, of thin build with short brown hair, a moustache and he wears glasses."

Anyone with any information or has seen Russell is asked to call police on 101 quoting the log number 522 of July 19 2017.