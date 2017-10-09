Appeal for custody visitors

The Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner is hoping to attract volunteers from all walks of life in the Bridlington area to become Independent Custody Visitors.

Custody visitors are people drawn from local communities who, as part of a team, carry out unannounced visits to police custody suites in their areas to check and report on the welfare of people being held there.

The visitors scheme is totally independent of the police and anyone over 18 years old who lives in the Humberside Police area can apply.

Humberside Police currently operates a custody suite in Bridlington.

A spokesman said: “If you are interested visit www.humberside-pcc.gov.uk or contact Joanne Nicholls at the PCC’s office on 01482 578252.”