Ap-paws as village dog show returns

The annual Flamborough fun dog show will make a welcome return in June.

The organisers, Flamborough pre-school, has announced the date of this year’s event after continuing popular demand.

The show will take place at its usual venue, the village green, on Sunday 25 June.

Pet registration will commence at noon with the judging to follow at 1.30pm prompt.

A spokesman for the fun dog show said: “Everyone is welcome to showcase their pets and stand the chance to win one of numerous categories which include best trick, best fancy dressed dog, saddest eyes and many more.

“This great family occasion will also include a car boot, bouncy castle, steam train rides and lots of children’s entertainment. There will be a raffle, tombola with many great prizes on offer and various other stalls for the family to enjoy.

“Hot and cold refreshments will be available in the WI Hall from noon onwards.

“We would be extremely grateful for any donations that people would like to give for the tombola.

“If you would like to donate or even hire your own stall on the green then please contact the Pre-School on 07482641114 or email flamboroughpreschool@gmail.com.

“We’d be happy to give you the necessary information or collect any donations.

“Bring the family and tell your neighbours, friends etc. You’d be ‘barking’ mad to miss it!”