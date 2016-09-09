Another new hotel for Bridlington?

Another large hotel could be on its way to Bridlington after Premier Inn was given the go-ahead and Travelodge eyed the town for development.

A planning application has outlined plans for a 60-bedroom hotel to replace Wilson’s Amusements on the Esplanade.

An artist's impression of the new Premier Inn planned for Beaconsfield Car Park

If approved, 29 to 33 Esplanade would need demolishing, as well as 1 to 2 Regents Terrace, to make room for the development.

The hotel would increase staff numbers from 10 at the existing amusements to 20, when the hotel and adjoining restaurant are completed.

But Bob Hillary, chairman of Bridlington Tourism Association, is opposed to the plan. He said: “The council have already taken a big lump of parking away from Bridlington, and to put a new hotel that might need 80 or more spaces - it’s just a joke."

It comes after Premier Inn received permission in June to build a new 80-bedroom hotel and Brewers Fayre pub-restaurant at Beaconsfield car park. The move drew criticism from hoteliers in the town, who argued losing the facility would worsen traffic in the town centre.

Construction work is also well underway at Kingsgate, where pub operator Marston’s is building a 27-bedroom hotel to complement the Lobster Pot.

And Bridlington Golf Club’s application for a 12-bedroom hotel is still waiting approval, with building work expected to commence shortly if successful.

Though Travelodge have announced plans for a new Bridlington hotel, the chain is yet to submit an application.

But Mr Hillary believes Bridlington must lose its reputation as a “cheap” resort, if it is to succeed as a tourism hotspot.

He added: “I would be more interested to see more big shops in Bridlington. The problem is it’s known as a cheap resort - its nickname is ‘Leeds-on-Sea’.

“They are a first-class bunch who visit Bridlington, but they are not big spenders. People come because of the low prices and that’s not the best reputation to have.”

Other officials highlighted concerns over the proposed Esplanade hotel, with parking troubles topping the list of worries.

Bridlington Town Council have recommended the hotel be refused.

They wrote: “The proposed development has no parking provision and therefore conflicts with the Town Centre Area Action Plan.

"There are major concerns about noise issues in the proposed town centre location and the complete lack of parking provision would exacerbate the current situation in the town centre.”

