And you thought decorating your Christmas tree was a big job...!

Putting the tinsel, lights and baubles on the biggest Christmas tree in the Bridlington area is quite a task.

It took 18 members of staff a whole morning just to get the tree into place at Burton Agnes Hall, and after a great deal of muscle and improvisation it was finally ready for the decorations to be added today.

Burton Agnes Hall's Christmas tree is its biggest to date

The 30ft tree, taken from the estate grounds, had to have 10ft taken off the bottom to get it through the doors, and another few feet were taken off the top so it didn't hit the ceiling when it was stood up - but it is still the biggest one to date at the stately home.

Now, the hall owners, the Cunliffe-Lister family, and their team of helpers will spend an entire day adding around 750 baubles, metres of fairy lights and yards and yards of tinsel.

"Getting it in the building was quite a challenge last week," said Olivia Cunliffe-Lister. "It took 18 of us squeezing it through the doors, then we realised it was too big so we had to take a metre-and-a-half off the top to stop it grazing the ceiling.

"It has two trunks so it's quite unusual, but it's a real whopper. I can't wait to get it decorated, that's my favourite task."

The hall has been closed for a fortnight while staff decorate rooms all around the hall with festive magic.

"We have a two-week window from November 1 to November 13 when we just go for it. We whizz round covering the place with glitter," said Olivia.

Among the decorations are knitted characters depicting everyone from The 12 Days of Christmas, which are dotted around the ground floor, and origami stars which are so precise, only one of the team has mastered how to make them so far.

Olivia added: "We love natural and hand-created items and try to make as much as possible. We have a team that love crafts and anything that has taken a lot of time and effort gets used year after year, and we buy in new baubles to go alongside them.

"It is a real team effort and I love it."

The hall re-opens for the Christmas period tomorrow and for the first time this year, there will be a Santa's grotto in the courtyard which will be open on weekend's during December.