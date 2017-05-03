‘Amazing’ Eve at halfway stage of treatment

Bridlington youngster Eve Gascoigne has reached the halfway point of her treatment in America.

Eve has a rare form of cancer and is currently in Jacksonville in Florida undergoing a series of proton beam therapy, which is unavailable in the UK.

Eve with mum Phillipa

Her mum Phillipa posted on social media: “Eve continues to do amazing with her treatment.

“She has had 15 sessions so far and is due to have another 18.

“Her hair is starting to grow back after her chemotherapy, but the area where she is having the radiation will never grow back. Hoping to get a wig made on our return to the UK.

“We are all having an amazing time here in Florida, the people here are incredibly kind and generous, they all tell Eve she has a beautiful smile, which we all know she has.

“The weather is incredible and Eve has learnt to swim on her back, she would spend every minute of each day in the pool.

“We are missing all of our family, friends and supporters and in four weeks, our journey here in Florida will be over and we will be flying home. See you all soon.”

The six-year-old was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing an operation to remove a brain tumour before Christmas.

In March, the family found out the NHS was willing to pay the £150,000 cost of the therapy and she flew out days later.

People in Bridlington have raised thousands of pounds to support Eve’s appeal and events continue to be held.

The most recent was a fun day held in memory of former Bridlington Town clubhouse steward Heather Scott last weekend.