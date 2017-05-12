Check out all the weekend's Beckett League cricket fixtures.
PREMIER DIVISION
Ebberston v Cayton, Filey v Seamer, Heslerton v Settrington, Nawton Grange v Forge Valley, Scalby v Cloughton, Staxton v Staithes
DIVISION ONE
Bridlington 2nds v Mulgrave, Brompton v Wold Newton, Flixton 2nds v Wykeham, Great Habton v Thornton Dale, Sherburn v Staxton 2nds
DIVISION TWO
Cayton 2nds v Ebberston 2nds, Ganton v Scalby 2nds, Kirkbymoorside v Sewerby 2nds, Scarborough 3rds v Ravenscar, Wykeham 2nds v Fylingdales
DIVISION THREE
Cayton 3rds v Flamborough, Forge Valley 2nds v Nawton Grange 2nds, Pickering 3rds v Muston, Scarborough Rugby Club v Snainton, Seamer 2nds v Flixton 3rds
DIVISION FOUR
Cloughton 2nds v Sherburn 2nds, Mulgrave 2nds v Scarborough Nomads, Muston 2nds v Ganton 2nds, Ravenscar 2nds v Filey 2nds, Thornton Dale 2nds v Forge Valley 3rds, Wold Newton 2nds v Heslerton 2nds, Wykeham 3rds v Scalby 3rds