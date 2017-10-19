All the fun of the fair for police

Police officers showed they could enjoy the fun of the fair while helping to keep visitors safe.

Bridlington Fair opened last night and the boys and girls in blue posted photos on social media of themselves trying to put a smile on people’s faces.

And their boss encouraged them. Speaking at a town council meeting as the fair was getting underway, Insp Rob Cocker said he had sent extra staff to increase security at the fair at Moorfield Road car park.

But he added: “I told them I would like plenty of pictures to show them engaging with the community and having fun.”

It came just a couple of days after a national newspaper ran a front page story criticising Humberside officers who had been pictured on the dodgems at Hull Fair.