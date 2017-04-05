All-rounder Alfie shines at Crystal Palace event

All-rounder Alfie Scruton has shown his sporting potential by finishing in the top 30 in the country at a biathlon competition in London.

Alfie was representing Our Lady and St Peter’s RC School at the British Schools Modern Biathlon Championships Final at Crystal Palace.

Alfie Scruton

The 10-year-old completed an 800m track run and a 50m freestyle swim in the Olympic pool.

He finished 27th in Great Britain out of 97 in his age category with times of two minutes and 44 seconds for the run and 44.21 seconds for his swim.

He qualified after two biathlons in Driffield and one in York and has started the process for 2018 by competing in the first qualifier in Driffield last week.