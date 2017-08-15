Alex’s 9,500-mile lifeboat challenge

Alex Ellis-Roswell is walking thousands of miles, travelling to every lifeboat station in the UK by foot.

He stopped off at Bridlington earlier last Friday, as part of the marathon challenge, which he embarked upon following the death of his father.

Alex was met by station mechanic Chris Brompton, second coxswain Steve Emmerson and crewman Andy Shewan, who offered Alex a place to sleep before he headed on to Withernsea.

The idea started in a Pub and, inspired by his father who had dedicated his life to charities, Alex set off with no planning, training or end date for the 9,500mile walk.

The journey has not been easy and he has suffered a broken ankle and is still carrying a knee injury but after 9,000 miles he has so far raised almost £60,000 for the RNLI.