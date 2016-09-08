Air ambulance lands at Brid car park

The air ambulance landed at Moorfield Car Park after 9.30am today

A man has been airlifted to hospital after collapsing outside at a Bridlington car park.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance touched down on Moorfield Car Park, close to the Boro Tyres Autocentre at around 9.30am.

The aircraft was called after a man collapsed outside the car park

Martin Webb, who works at the garage, said: "We saw the helicopter land, a guy had collapsed outside of the car park, but we didn't see much else."

A bystander recorded the aircraft landing before crew tended to the collapsed man.

His condition is unknown and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been approached to comment.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been asked to comment

