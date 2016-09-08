Air ambulance lands at Brid car park

A man has been airlifted to hospital after collapsing outside at a Bridlington car park.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance touched down on Moorfield Car Park, close to the Boro Tyres Autocentre at around 9.30am.
Martin Webb, who works at the garage, said: "We saw the helicopter land, a guy had collapsed outside of the car park, but we didn't see much else."
A bystander recorded the aircraft landing before crew tended to the collapsed man.
His condition is unknown and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been approached to comment.
