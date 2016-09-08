A man has been airlifted to hospital after collapsing outside at a Bridlington car park.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance touched down on Moorfield Car Park, close to the Boro Tyres Autocentre at around 9.30am.

The aircraft was called after a man collapsed outside the car park

Martin Webb, who works at the garage, said: "We saw the helicopter land, a guy had collapsed outside of the car park, but we didn't see much else."

A bystander recorded the aircraft landing before crew tended to the collapsed man.

His condition is unknown and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been approached to comment.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been asked to comment

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Air ambulance lands at Brid car park Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...