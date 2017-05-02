Afternoon tea venue with great prospects

A couple have created the perfect place to enjoy an afternoon tea in Bridlington.

Following a thorough revamp the Sereni~tea tea room on Prospect Street is open and attracting customers hungry for mouth-watering fare.

Sereni~tea owners Fiona and Gordon Wright’s hard work at the new eatery has also been rewarded with the top food hygiene rating.

After returning back to Bridlington, after many years away, they were both inspired by the redevelopment in the town to fulfil their passion of opening a tea room with a ‘modern twist and serenity’.

Situated close to the town centre, Sereni~tea is also available to hire for small private functions and local businesses that wish to hold private meetings.

Mr Wright said: “We serve light breakfasts and freshly prepared lunches throughout the day along with traditional tea room treats, homemade cakes, tray bakes and scones, many of which are sourced locally with a good selection of quality speciality teas.

“Our speciality, the popular afternoon teas, are served on vintage china tiered cake stands and tableware. Customers can choose from a good selection of freshly prepared sandwich fillings, fruit scones with clotted cream and a selection of miniature cakes making it the perfect gift for a special occasion.”