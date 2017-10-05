Advice sessions at libraries

Researchers are visiting both Bridlington libraries today (Thursday 5 October), encouraging older people to take part in studies designed to improve their health.

Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s Research and Development Unit will hold the information and advice sessions at Bridlington Library between 10am and 12.30pm and North Bridlington Library between 1.30pm and 4pm.

Trust research assistant Daniel Kelleher said: “The sessions are aimed at developing services for older people, and supporting and enabling them to remain active, independent and valued members of their community.

“We hope that the people we speak to will be inspired to take part and help others in the community to get involved.”