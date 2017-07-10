Action horses to star at Driffield Show

Yorkshire’s largest one-day country show will be held on Wednesday 19 July at The Showground, Driffield.

The 142nd Driffield Show is organised by The Driffield Agricultural Society and showcases East Riding’s rural economy and culture.

Star attraction will be the Atkinson Action Horses, seen recently on film and television with credits including: Poldark, Victoria, Peaky Blinders, The Living and the Dead and Hippopotamus.

The show usually attracts around 25,000 visitors - making it one of the largest one-day shows in the country.

Driffield Show is billed as having ‘something for everyone’ and is spread across two huge fields including livestock, handicraft and horticulture and over 500 Trade Stands.

There are dog shows, a rural craft demonstration area with a wealth of traditional crafts and equestrian events in the main ring.

The show opens at 9am and closes at 5pm.

To buy tickets and to find out more about the event visit www.driffieldshow.co.uk.