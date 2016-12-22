Aaron gets on his bike before new cruise job

It is not the usual way of preparing for Christmas.

But Aaron Desiano is the majority of the way through a bike ride from Beeford to Berkshire.

He is pedalling 260 miles to support Sue Ryder, which runs a hospice which his grandmother attends each week, as she battles cancer.

Aaron, a former Headlands School pupil, set off from Beeford on Sunday and is hoping to reach Reading tomorrow.

He had planned overnight stops in Brigg, Newark, Ashby, Leamington and Oxford, which means he will have to cover 40 or 50 miles every day.

“My nanna goes to her local Sue Ryder centre and the work they do there is incredible.

“I am helping to raise awareness of the hospice and to try to inspire a few more people to show that if I can do somnething like this, any old Average Joe can do it.”

December might not seem the ideal time of year to tackle your first long-distance cycle but Aaron has a good reason.

Having worked in Nottingham after leaving university, he is waiting to start his new job, travelling as a member of the sports staff on Royal Caribbean Cruises.

“People say I am crazy for doing this in December,” he admits.

“I used to live in Swanland Avenue and used to go on cycle rides to Danes Dyke.

“I have always enjoyed cycling but you always have the nice views when you around that. I won’t have that when I am going to Reading.

“This is a massive step up for me.

“My cycling is usually just on a recreational basis.

“The first stage is supposed to be the easiest but after that it will be really, really tough but when the going gets tough, I will think about my nanna and what she goes through, which is a million times worse.”

The name of the challenge is Pedal For Pamela, but Aaron is already in trouble for not using her real name Pamelia.

He said: “She lives in Reading now but was born in Beeford but used to work as a hairdresser in Bridlington.

“She met my grandad, who had come over from Italy, at the salon when she was about 18 and now they are 71 and 72.”

Aaron has already raised more than £1,000. To add to his total visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PedalForPamela.