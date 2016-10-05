A taste of East Yorkshire for South African pupils

A week-long visit to Bridlington could be “life-changing” for 12 pupils from a South African school.

The group are in East Yorkshire as part of an exchange scheme between Headlands School and Sibelius High in Cape Town.

Tashnica Hendrick takes a look at a model of the Priory. (PA1640-13b)

The party touched down in Manchester on Friday evening and spent the weekend immersing themselves in Bridlington life. They visited the Spa, the seafront, Bondville Model Village and tried traditional Yorkshire food.

On Monday, they spent the day at Headlands and Tuesday saw them tour the Priory.

Fifteen-year-old Tashnica Hendricks said: “It’s amazing how the teachers interact with the kids. They are much more involved with the learners and they are more dedicated to the work and there is so much more discipline than we are used to.

“Bridlington is amazing and I will definitely come back.”

South African visitors having a tour of the Priory as part of their week-long visit to Bridlington. (PA1640-13a)

The students are set to find out about primary education with a visit to Martongate School tomorrow and will squeeze in a day in York and a trip to Bridlington’s new leisure centre before heading home.

David Stamper, Headlands’ director of community, said: “So far the week has been even better than we anticipated. The community have really got behind us and it is great to see the public stopping to talk to our visitors and making them so welcome.”

Avril Peters, a teacher who is part of the South African group, added: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Bridlington community.

“Our students feel safe to explore their surroundings freely which is something they can not do at home sadly, due to dangers within our society.”