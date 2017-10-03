A sea of Santa suits at first festive 5k run

Ready....steady...go-ho-ho!

In a scene which will be like a Christmas version of Where’s Wally, hundreds of runners in matching Father Christmas outfits will line up for Bridlington’s first Santa Dash.

This will be the first Santa dash in Bridlington

The town’s Lions Club is organising the event, which will take place on Sunday, December 3, starting at 10.30am.

Lions Club member Simon Gregson said: “Apart from the carol concert at the Spa, it’s not often we do a lot of events in December and January, so we wanted to add something extra.

“We floated the idea last year but didn’t get it together in time.

“However, we’ve got in touch with the relevant people at the council and they are all up for it.

“Thet have similar Santa runs in Lincoln, and one near Leeds, but we wanted one of our own.”

Runners of all abilities can sign up for the 5km race, and the entry fee includes a Santa suit and hat. The athletes will get changed at East Riding Leisure and then they will line up for the the start on the promenade outside.

There will be three courses to cater for all ages. Seniors run 5km, juniors run 2.2km and there is a 1.5km route for toddlers. Children aged under 11 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Entry fees are £8 for adults, to include a Santa suit, and £3.50 for children, which includes reindeer antlers.

The event is suitable for both wheelchairs and pushchairs, but participants are asked to remember that parts of the seafront and cliff top are not flat.

Tickets are available at the Eventbrite website or Lions CLub members will have a stall on Bridlington market on Saturdays from mid-October.