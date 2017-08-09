A month of rain in one day

No wonder the roads were flooded yesterday!

Figures show that a month’s worth of rain fell in Bridlington in one day, with East Yorkshire the wettest place in the country on Tuesday.

The town was deluged with 56mm of rain (more than two inches) in 24 hours - and that is the average monthly amount for August.

The weather was miserable throughout the day and 38mm had fallen in 12 hours before the downpours reached their worst at around 6pm.

But things didn’t let up and rain continued throughout the evening, with a further 18mm overnight.

To make matters worse, the temperature just about reached 14C during the day, six degrees below what we would expect for this time of year in Bridlington.

The main road into Flamborough was closed with a number of cars abandoned in the flood water.

But the good news is that forecasters say tomorrow will be sunny and the weekend should stay dry.