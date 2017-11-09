A house near the home ground: properties close to rugby clubs

At three o’clock on Saturday afternoon, 30 men from England and Argentina will run onto a field near London to chase an oval ball around for 80 minutes – watched by as many as 82,000 spectators.

It will be one of six matches played in week one of the Autumn Internationals series; watch out too for Scotland v Samoa and Wales v Australia, as well as Ireland v South Africa and France v New Zealand.

1 Manor Fold, Follifoot - �649,950 with Beadnall Copley, 01423 503500.

England will certainly be favourites to win their game, not least because they beat Argentina twice in eight days when they toured the country back in June – although that will also give their opponents ample reason to look for payback and end an eight-year dry spell.

The Autumn Internationals continue through November (England play Australia on the 18th and Samoa on the 25th), before culminating in early December.

So what’s all this got to do with property? Well not a lot, but if you’ve read this far it’s a fair bet you’re interested in rugby, so you might be interested in watching more of the live game – and what better way than to buy a property near the ground?

There are several decent rugby teams in our area, and there are properties for sale near all their home grounds.

22 Mallorie Park Drive, Ripon - �285,000 with Vinden Estates, 01765 606885.

The following three properties could all suit rugby fans – or maybe even players looking for a leisurely ‘commute’.

To the south of Harrogate, 1 Manor Fold is a stone-built detached family home in Follifoot. It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms, good-sized dining kitchen and study. Outside, there’s an adjoining double garage, off-street parking and lawned gardens.

Conveniently, it’s close to the village shop and pubs, as well as the southern bypass and road networks. It’s also just a drop-kick away from the 146-year-old Harrogate rugby club, whose first team plays in the North Premier league.

In Ripon, 22 Mallorie Park Drive is an Edwardian terrace house set back from the main road and built in about 1904. It’s in one of the city’s more sought-after residential areas and the family selling it have owned it for 30 years. It has three bedrooms, a bathroom (with corner bath), two reception rooms, kitchen and utility room, and outside there’s an adjoining garage, with small garden to the front and courtyard garden to the rear.

4 Micklethwaite Steps, Wetherby - �359,500 with Maxwell Hodgson, 01937 589388.

Standing right at the entrance to Mallorie Park, home of Ripon RUFC, it could barely be nearer to the club, which was founded in 1886 and whose first team plays in Yorkshire Division Two.

That’s the same division that Wetherby’s first team competes in, so in the unlikely event that you’re interested in the the division rather than the club, you might also want to take a look at 4 Micklethwaite Steps. It’s just a short training run away from Wetherby RUFC, which is based at Grange Park, between the River Wharfe and the A1(M), south of the town.

Built relatively recently, it’s a clever update on the old concept of the terraced townhouse – in a stone-built development with irregular roof-heights, but with a garage neatly tucked underneath.

It has three bathrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen diner, living room, study, utility room and downstairs cloakroom, and small patio garden to the front.