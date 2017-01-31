£700,000 to promote cycling in Bridlington

As Bridlington prepares to host the start of this year’s Tour de Yorkshire, the town will be at the heart of a three-year project to get more people cycling and walking.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has secured almost £700,000 from the Department for Transport to promote healthier lifestyles in schools and businesses.

The funding will be used to boost its Get Active East Riding Project, which will be based in Bridlington, Driffield, Goole and Beverley.

The money will be spent between now and 2020, and among the ideas it will help to introduce is the creation of new bike libraries.

There will be the chance to loan bicycles at no or little cost in schools and within businesses.

As part of attempts to get more children on their bikes, events will be staged about how to maintain their equipments and schools will be given resources and training to try to increase the number of pupils who walk or ride to class, cutting car journeys from the school run.

The funding will also be used to pay for road safety initiatives to reduce the number of injuries to vulnerable road users and to help repair and maintain existing footways and cycle routes in busy areas.

Cllr Andy Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, highways and transportation, said: “The council’s continued success in winning additional funding for projects has allowed for the improvement of the transport network in spite of the challenging financial times.

“This latest bid will support activities designed to increase the proportion of journeys made on foot or by bike and to improve the safety of those most vulnerable on our roads.”

The bid was developed by the council’s transport policy team, who worked with organisations from the public, private, community and voluntary sectors.

The total project will cost £1.4 million, with the remaining funding coming from local public and private sector partners.