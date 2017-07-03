£6,000 raised at Armed Forces Day

Bridlington continued its Armed Forces Day celebrations on Saturday.

Less than 24 hours after the Yorkshire Regiment had marched through the town, another parade around the streets gave people the chance to show their appreciation.

Cadets march past the war memorial

Veterans and cadets set off from Station Approach at noon, alongside a sellection of military vehicles, and headed to Alderson House in South Marine Drive, where a summer fayre was held in the afternoon.

Martin Barmby, Bridlington’s Poppy Appeal organiser and a member of the House Amenities Committee at Alderson House, said: “We had a fantastic turnout by the ex military vehicles association, the Royal British Legion Riders and of course our town’s veterans, cadets, serving personnel and all those that marched.

“Without a doubt the saving grace for me was the amount of help we had with road closures. Without the support of these people and those that supported us along the route and at Alderson House, we would not have raised the £6,008.47 that we did, nearly £1,000 more than last year.

“The summer fair was blessed with glorious sunshine and fantastic entertainment as well as all the usual stalls.

Veterans on parade

“The highlight of the day has to have been Staff Sgt Zara Thorpe of Bridlington Army Cadet Force being driven around town on a WMIK whilst playing the bagpipes and collecting charity money at the same time.

“Richie’s Cafe Bar on the sea ront did a fantastic job of hosting everyone before the summer fair opened as well as donating £150 to the Alderson House Amenities Fund.

“I cannot thank our town and those that travelled many miles to support us. We may not be as big as Scarborough, but I think we all do our town proud.

“If anyone has any suggestions about how we can improve the event or wish to help, we will be holding a meeting after the RBL Bridlington Branch meeting on the last Monday of the month about 9pm at the Old Ship on St Johns Street to get things sorted for next year’s Armed Forces Day.”