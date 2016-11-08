2016 White Rose Awards: Finalists for ‘tourism oscars’ revealed

From the large to the small, from farm shops to four-star hotels and furniture makers to theme parks they are all up for a prestigious Yorkshire tourism award.
The diverse list of finalists for the White Rose Awards includes names like the Devonshire Arms at Bolton Abbey, Keelham Farm Shop at Skipton and Bradford, HallowScream at York Maze and Hebden Bridge Arts Festival.
And what better theme for the region’s tourism oscars than a ‘Night at the Movies’.
The largest tourism event in the UK will be the first awards dinner to be held at the brand new £11m Hall 1 at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate on November 21.
Organisers say it will be a night of glitz and glamour with music from James Bond and Annie as well as Yorkshire celebrities from the world of TV and sport.
Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “This will be a night to remember. There will be sparkle, there will be celebrities and we can’t wait to celebrate the very best of Yorkshire’s tourism stars in what has been another momentous year for the county.”
The organisers are are keeping tight-lipped about what surprises are in store on the night but there will be a giant pop-up outdoor cinema screen and a special performance of James Bond’s Skyfall by artists from the Scarborough Spa Summer Show.
York Musical Theatre Company will bring a special performance of Annie ahead of the musical at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre in March 2017.
Keelham is up for the Taste of Yorkshire Award alongside Asparagus Green Catering, Wakefield, Drewton’s Farm Shop, South Cave, East Yorkshire, High Parks Tearoom, Bedale, North Yorkshire, The Spiced Pear, Holmfirth and Yorkshire Food Finder, York.
Both Hedben Bridge Arts Festival and Hallowscream are finalists in Yorkshire Event of the Year alongside Dale Power Solutions P1 Yorkshire Grand Prix of the Sea, Scarborough, Flying Scotsman, Frightwater Valley, Ripon, and Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, Harrogate.
The Devonshire is a finalist for Large Hotel of the Year together with Guisborough Hall, Guisborough, Holdsworth House Hotel, Halifax, Leopold Hotel, Sheffield, The Coniston Hotel, Skipton and Wood Hall Hotel, Wetherby.
Arts & Culture Award
Huddersfield Literature Festival
Kunsthuis Gallery, Crayke, nr Easingwold
Swaledale Festival
The Craft Centre and Design Gallery, Leeds
York Theatre Royal
Yorkshire Young Sinfonia, Scarborough
Business Tourism Award
Lakeside Conference Centre at the National Agri-Food Innovation Campus, York
Pavilions of Harrogate
The Camp Hill Estate, Bedale
The Royal York Hotel
York Conferences
Guest Accommodation of the Year
Barnfield House, Sheffield
Cambridge House Countryside Guesthouse, Richmond
Grassfield Hall, Pateley Bridge
Low Mill Guesthouse, Bainbridge
No. 21 York
Stow House, Leyburn
Holiday Park of the Year
Burton Constable Holiday Park and Arboretum
Holme Valley Camping and Caravan Park, Holmfirth
Humble Bee Leisure, Scarborough
Masons Campsite, Skipton
Robin Hood Caravan and Camping Park, York
Weir Holiday Park, York
Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges, York
Inns & Restaurants with Rooms Award
Ellerby Country Inn, Ellerby, nr Whitby
Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax
The Charles Bathurst Inn, Richmond
The Fairfax Arms Gilling East
The Star Inn at Harome, Helmsley
The Wensleydale Heifer, West Witton, nr Leyburn
Large Hotel of the Year
Gisborough Hall, Guisborough, North York Moors
Holdsworth House Hotel & Restaurant, Halifax
Leopold Hotel, Sheffield
The Coniston Hotel, Country Estate & Spa, Skipton
The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa, Bolton Abbey
Wood Hall Hotel and Spa, Wetherby
Large Visitor Attraction Award
Brontë Parsonage Museum, Haworth
Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley
RSPB Bempton Cliffs, Bempton, nr Bridlington
The Forbidden Corner Ltd, Coverham, nr Middleham
The Wensleydale Creamery, Hawes
Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife and Falconry Centre, Sheffield
Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield
Outstanding Customer Service Award
Bettys Café Tea Rooms, Harrogate
Forest Holidays Cropton, Pickering
The 36. Riding Redefined, Harrogate
The Grand Hotel & Spa, York
The Yorebridge House Team, Leyburn
Tong Garden Centre, Bradford
Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year
Broadgate Farm Cottages, Beverley
Cottage in the Dales, Wensleydale
Dalesend Cottages, Bedale
Elmet Farmhouse, Hebden Bridge
Faweather Grange Lodges, High Eldwick, nr Ilkley
Smallshaw Farm Cottages, Sheffield
Studford Luxury Lodges, Ampleforth
Small Hotel of the Year
Feversham Arms Hotel and Verbena Spa, Helmsley
The Herriots Hotel, Skipton
The Pheasant Hotel, Harome
The Talbot Hotel, Malton
Grassington House, Grassington
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
Burton Constable Hall and Grounds, Skirlaugh, nr Hull
National Centre for Birds of Prey, Helmsley
National Emergency Services Museum, Sheffield
Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens, York
The World of James Herriot, Thirsk
Yorkshire Trike Tours, Yorkshire Dales National Park
Taste of Yorkshire Award
Asparagus Green Catering, Wakefield
Drewton’s Farm Shop, South Cave near Beverley
High Parks Tearoom, Bedale
Keelham Farm Shop, Bradford and Skipton
The Spiced Pear, Holmfirth
Yorkshire Food Finder, York
Visitor Information Award
Aysgarth Falls National Park Centre, Leyburn
Bradford Visitor Information Centre
Bridlington Tourist Information Centre
Doncaster Tourist Information Centre
Hebden Bridge Visitor Centre
Humber Bridge Tourist Information Centre, Hessle, nr Hull
Yorkshire Event of the Year
Dale Power Solutions P1 Yorkshire Grand Prix of the Sea, Scarborough
Flying Scotsman, Yorkshire-wide
Frightwater Valley, Ripon
HallowScream at York Maze
Hebden Bridge Arts Festival
Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, Harrogate
Yorkshire Producers and Makers Award
Beaver Furniture, Thirsk
Dalesbred, Settle
Sloemotion Ltd, Malton
The Sawley Kitchen, Ripon
Tipple Tails, Wadsley Hall Farm Kitchen Ltd, Sheffield
Yorkshire Heart Vineyard and Brewery, York
Yorkshire Pub of the Year
The Black Hat, Ilkley
The Chequers Inn, York
The Coach and Horses, Harrogate
The Crown and Cushion, Welburn
The Swan and Talbot, Wetherby
Yorkshire Restaurant of the Year
1884 Wine and Tapas Bar, Hull
Prashad, Drighlington, nr Leeds
The Coach House at Middleton Lodge, Richmond
The Hare Restaurant, Thirsk
The Star Inn the City, York
The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley