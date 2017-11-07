Search

£200 raised by Macmillan bake sale

The coffee morning was organised by Headlands Schools Sixth Form Charity Committee.
Headlands School’s Sixth Form Charity Committee organised a bake sale and coffee morning as part of the national MacMillan campaign on Friday 29 September.

This ensured the event was a success, raising £200 for this worthwhile cause.