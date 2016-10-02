20 Questions - Town Crier Michael Wood

Taking the 20 Questions this week is Michael Wood, East Riding Town Crier.

1.Describe yourself in three words.

Part time eccentric.

2. What is your greatest achievement?

Getting through my school years without going to borstal.

3. What would you say to your younger self?

Not to worry what other people think.

4. What are your ambitions and aims?

To make it to the day I draw my national pension for the first time – and many years after.

5. What’s your favourite colour and why?

I have always loved the magnificent greenery of trees.

6. What is your first childhood memory?

Nearly choking on birthday cake aged four.

7. What do you like best about the Bridlington area?

Coffee and scones with my wife in the Spa then working it off with a walk to Sewerby Hall and back.

8. Describe your perfect day?

Sunday morning papers. A walk in Bridlington. A late Sunday roast. Sunday evening TV with Match Of The Day2.

9. Which three people, dead or alive, would you invite to a dinner party?

Elvis Presley, John Lennon and my mother.

10. Who would you like to play you in a film of your life?

Brian Blessed.

11. Where is your favourite place in the world and why?

Los Angeles. The history and heritage of cinema (my hobby) in and around LA, particularly Hollywood, is utterly fascinating to discover in person. And California has the most temperate climate in the world.

12. What is your favourite book and why?

No favourite book but favourite genre is celebrity autobiography.

13. Who has been the biggest influence in your life and why?

My Mother. We had a chaotic, troubled family which she valiantly held together.

14. What is your favourite TV programme and why?

Documentaries because they are more real than the hyped-up soaps and dramas we are fed.

15. If you won a million pounds, what would you spend it on?

Holidays – the first one being the Orient Express to Venice and back. In 1975, on a day off from army manoeuvres in Italy, I visited Venice. As a young recruit on low pay I couldn’t afford to sit in one of the expensive cafés in San Marco Square that had its own small orchestra. I was relegated to a takeaway. I want to put right this memory.

16. If you could change one thing tomorrow about Bridlington, what would it be?

The Marina project needs to be established to add a continental touch and add a USP to a welcoming seaside town.

17. What three things would you take with you to a desert island?

A picture of my family. A Kindle that worked on solar power. Sun cream.

18. Cats or dogs ... what pets do you prefer and why?

Dogs because they entertain you endlessly.

19. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

To still not worry what other people think.

20. What was your favourite year and why?

In 1994 I completed 22 years’ army service. No longer subject to military rules my first act of rebellion, aged forty, was to grow a pony tail. It has long since gone!