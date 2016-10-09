20 Questions - Mal Williamson

Mal Williamson, a coach at Creator College in Bridlington, takes our 20 Questions.

1. Describe yourself in three words.

Creator, coach, overweight.

2. What is your greatest achievement?

paying off my mortgage

3. What would you say to your younger self?

Keep creating, learning and laughing.

4. What are your ambitions and aims?

Be able to make my own films for a living.

5. What’s your favourite colour and why?

Orange - no idea why, it’s just always been the best colour to me.

6. What is your first childhood memory?

Burning my hand after picking up a firecracker.

7. What do you like best about the Bridlington area?

The sea.

8. Describe your perfect day?

Chilling, watching telly - then a good party with family and mates.

9. Which three people, dead or alive, would you invite to a dinner party?

My three lovely grandchildren – always fun and interesting.

10. Who would you like to play you in a film of your life?

Russell Crowe.

11. Where is your favourite place in the world and why?

Crackington Haven in Cornwall, memories of watching my youngest son play in the sand and sea, carefree and happy, several years before he died suddenly.

12. What is your favourite book and why?

The Dharma Bums by Jack Kerouac... wacky Zen parties and beatnik capers.

13. Who has been the biggest influence in your life and why?

Lyn, my partner of 30 years, best friend, taught me how to be a better version of myself.

14. What is your favourite TV programme and why?

Used to be Family Guy, Big Bang Theory or of course Seinfeld.....but these days I think I am waiting for the next brilliant thing.

15. If you won a million pounds, what would you spend it on?

Family, friends and some education projects. Well probably buy property to rent out for an income so I can spend my time making films.

16. If you could change one thing tomorrow about Bridlington, what would it be?

Vote Remain.

17. What three things would you take with you to a desert island?

My Swiss Army knife, movie camera and a laptop to edit on.

18. Cats or dogs ... what pets do you prefer and why?

Cats because they don’t take so much to look after and I think they are useful to keep mice and rats away.

19. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Exercise more.

20. What was your favourite year and why?

All of them before my Jack died.