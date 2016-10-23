20 Questions - Eileen Sunderland

Bridlington Lions Club member Eileen Sunderland answers this week’s 20 Questions.

1. Describe yourself in three words.

Witty, helpful and busy!

2. What is your greatest achievement?

Being the first Lady President of Bridlington Lions Club in its 50th birthday year.

3. What would you say to your younger self?

Don’t be the first to put your hand up – let somebody else do it.

4. What are your ambitions and aims?

To keep busy, healthy and reach my 90th birthday – at least.

5. What’s your favourite colour and why?

Blue - it’s cool, smart, elegant (just like me).

6. What is your first childhood memory?

The winter of 1947 – being carried on my father’s shoulders in the snow which was hedge high.

7. What do you like best about the Bridlington area?

The views down the coast towards Withernsea. I’ve seen some of the most beautiful sunsets in December.

8. Describe your perfect day?

To spend a day with Sean Connery.

9. Which three people, dead or alive, would you invite to a dinner party?

Sean Connery, I think he’s gorgeous, the Countess of Wessex (she is the Lions Club patron), and my mother who was loving, kind, and very vocal.

10. Who would you like to play you in a film of your life?

Jenny Seagrove - she is a very talented actress, I admired her in the ‘A Woman of Substance’ TV series.

11. Where is your favourite place in the world and why?

The island of Kiridu in the Maldives. It’s a tiny one-mile long, half a mile wide island set in the Attols. No TV, no noisey music, no badly behaved people. I swam with dolphins and Nurse Sharks absolutely amazing.

12. What is your favourite book and why?

My favourite book is Pride and Prejudice. I like the story and the era it was set in. The descriptions of the scenery in Derbyshire, the way of life.

My sister gave it to me on my 15th birthday and I still have it.

13. Who has been the biggest influence in your life and why?

My sister who is a few years older than me. We are best friends, sometimes fall out but not for long. She has supported me in every way encouraged me to get on with life after a very horrendous marriage to an alcoholic.

14. What is your favourite TV programme and why?

Monkey Life, I think what Jim and Alison Cronin and their staff have done is amazing.

15. If you won a million pounds, what would you spend it on?

I would make sure my family were secure, donate some to Alison Cronin to carry on the work they do with primates, build a new school in Sri Lank and provide lots of books. (In the Lions we have a huge project which is to collect books from schools and anywhere else, they get shipped off to schools in Sri Lanka). Buy a nice little bungalow and a new car.

16. If you could change one thing tomorrow about Bridlington, what would it be?

Get rid of the block of flats opposite the harbour.

17. What three things would you take with you to a desert island?

A good book, a little stove and a decent pair of unbreakable reading/sun glasses.

18. Cats or dogs ... what pets do you prefer and why?

I prefer dogs – they are trusting, loving, fun and faithful.

19. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

To stop justifying why I have done something in a certain way, to other people.

20. What was your favourite year and why?

My favourite year was the year I became first lady president (July 2013 to July 2014). I met lots of lovely people, hope I made a difference, I got involved in things that I never would have done. I was invited to go with my friend Ian Burdekin who received the BEM, to the Queen’s garden party at the Palace.