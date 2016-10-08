12-day real ale festival for Brid

Pub-goers will be able to enjoy five real ales from across the world alongside a selection of 25 beers from the UK during a 12-day festival at a Bridlington pub.

Each of the beers has been brewed using only British hop varieties.

The festival at The Prior John in Promenade will run from Wednesday 12 October to Sunday 23 October inclusive, with all beers priced at £2.15 a pint.

The overseas beers have been sourced from brewers in Australia, South Africa, Italy and the USA.

A range of different hop varieties from across Britain are being used, including Fuggles, Challenger,Sovereign and Phoenix. All of the beers, including those from the overseas brewers, have been brewed in the UK.

Pub manager Maxine Powell said: “The festival is the perfect opportunity to showcase the wonderful range of British-grown hop varieties and support British hop farmers.

“It will give people the opportunity to enjoy a superb selection of UK and international beers, many of which have not been served in the pub before.”

Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint. Tasting notes on all of the beers will also be available.