10 of the best events this week

1 Jazz and Blues Festival

Burton Agnes Hall, between Bridlington and Driffield, Friday June 30 to Sunday July 2

Coble sail races will leave from Bridlington Harbour

A star-studded line up including Claire Martin and saxophone legend Ray Gelato’s Swingin’ Affair, Northern Ireland’s blues star Kaz Hawkins, and Mississippi native Lisa Mills. Burton Agnes Hall is celebrating 10 years in Caribbean style with stars of the Saint Lucia Jazz Festival. Saint Lucian bands flying over include the vibrant saxophone led quartet, Dynamix, pictured above, and Rupert Lay’s guitar and steel pan jazz quartet.

Tickets: www.burtonagnes.com or call on 01262 490324 (weekdays 9am-5pm)

2 Tom Jones

Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Sunday July 2. Gates open at 6pm

Dont miss the exhibition at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Sir Tom will play live for what promises to be a night to remember as he performs hits from a career spanning six decades.

And joining him on stage will be Into The Ark – the sensational buskers-turned-singing stars he coached all the way to last night’s final of the The Voice.

Speaking on The Voice Sir Tom said: “These two boys are unique. There’s nothing around them like this at the moment. They don’t copy anybody, they are original. The record business needs Into The Ark.”

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.co.uk

The Flamborough Dog Show.

3 Scarborough Food Fair

Saturday July 1

Scarborough Food Fair rolls into town this Saturday selling great produce. Setting up stall in Westborough, this foodie event will trade from 9.30am to 4pm selling cakes and bakes, street food, fancy goods, locally reared meat and other items.

Traders will be selling from the green and white stalls, attracting lots of attention from food lovers. Further dates: July 15; August 5

The land trains are a familiar sight in Bridlington

and 19 ; September 2 and 16; October 7 and 21; November 4 and 18; December 2 and 16.

Free

4 Coble Festival

Bridlington Harbour, Saturday July 1 and Sunday July 2

Eight cobles are taking part in this year’s festival Crews will begin to muster at the Harbour Heritage Museum on Harbour Road around 9.30am on the Saturday.

Free

5 County Championship Cricket

North Marine Road, Scarborough, from Monday July 3

Programme begins with Somerset versus Yorkshire at North Marine Road for a four-day match.

Admission charges apply

6Summer fair with Armed Forces Day

Alderson House, South Marine Drive, Bridlington, Saturday July 1 from 1pm to 5pm

The event includes a marching parade through Bridlington, parachute display, raffle, stalls, refreshments, licensed bar and live entertainment.

Free

7 Ride the land train

Bridlington

Two trains run on the North Promenade between Leisure World and Sewerby Hall and Gardens linking Bridlington town centre with the summer car parks. One land train runs on the South Promenade linking Bridlington town centre to the park and ride and South Cliff Caravan Park.

Charges apply

8 Bridlington Rock Choir

Bridlington Priory, Old Town, Saturday July 1 at 7.30pm

Bridlington Rock Choir perform in the wonderful setting of Bridlington Priory Church.

Tickets £5 on door

9 Sewerby Hall and Gardens: In Focus

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, near Bridlington, Monday July 3 from 1pm to 4pm

Local photographer, Trevor Hedges, offers an insight into his images of Sewerby Hall and Gardens taken over the past three years in his role as a site volunteer. Trevor will be on hand to chat with visitors about all aspects of his much-loved hobby. Also a chance to see the seaside exhibition in the house.

Admission charges apply

10 An Afternoon with Pianist Michael Raine

The Orangery, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Thursday July 6 from 2pm

The season in the Orangery features a wide range of musical genres. The concerts are brought to you by talented groups and individuals. Genres include classical pianists, traditional vocalists, Rat Pack and indie, full size bands and many, many more.

Admission charges apply