10 of The Best events in the Bridlington area

1 Paint a postcard

Contemporary Gallery, West Street, Bridlington, until September 30

Steph Moon is one of the guest chefs at Cottingham Food Festival

A hundred years after the October revolution a postcard exhibition to explore the idealism and the reality of the Russian Revolution has been organised.

Bridlington Contemporary is inviting submissions for its first International Postcard Show. All entries submitted will be shown and may be in any media. It must fit on a postcard. (Size 10.5cm x15cm max depth of 5mm). Entry fee is £5 per postcard from the within the UK. £7 per postcard from outside the UK. Maximum 6 entries.

Artwork is displayed anonymously and is offered for sale priced £15 (unless it is marked not for sale). Submission by 5pm Saturday September 30.

Exhibition runs from October 14 to November 14.

A colour run will be held at Driffield Showground.

Send entries to 3 West Street, Bridlington, marked “Postcard Exhibition” with name, address and title on reverse of card – cheques payable to Bridlington Contemporary. Alternatively, call in to the gallery open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesdays.

Submissions charge

2 Cottingham Food and Drink Festival

Sunday September 17

Visitors will be able to learn about the fascinating craft of weaving, spinning and dyeing at Sewerby Hall.

Held in the Market Green, around 90 stalls will be selling products ranging from artisan breads, cured meats and cheeses to locally-produced beers and wines. There will also be the chance to try afternoon tea from Cottingham’s own Smith’s Deli in the civic hall.

The popular cookery demonstrations will also be back, with Yorkshire’s best chefs cooking. Ready Steady Cook and Saturday Kitchen star Brian Turner will be joined by Great British Menu finalist Steph Moon.

Free

3 Colour Run

Nigel Folds and his wife Rebecca who run the Contemporary Gallery

Driffield Showground, Saturday September 13 from noon

Walk, jog, run, skip or dance your way through the 3k course and be covered in paint powder as you go. In aid of Dove House Hospice. Starts at noon and there will be food, games and a bar from 11am until 3pm.

Register: www.dovehouse.org.uk

4 Beach clean

Flamborough, South Landing, Sunday September 17 from 11am to 1pm

Do your bit to help care for Yorkshire’s amazing coastline. Come and join us as we take part in this national event. Meet at Living Seas Centre.

Free

5 Breeze - Out in the Sticks

Saturday September 16, meet at Driffield Leisure Centre at 10am

A guided country ride along some quiet, long flat lanes with a stop for refreshments. Breeze is a cycling initiative to encourage more women to get out on their bikes.

Free

6 Tea with Gannets

Sunday September 17, meet RSPB Bempton Cliffs at 2pm

A walk along the cliff tops with a guide to discover Bempton Cliffs is Planet Gannet – the UK’s largest mainland gannet colony. Afterwards enjoy tea and cake.

Charges apply

7 Worldwide Spin Day

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Saturday September 16, 11am to 3pm

Visitors will be able to learn about the fascinating craft of weaving, spinning and dyeing. This event sees spinners from all over the world go outside and spin yarn in public places.

Admission charges apply

8 Sequence Dance Festival

Bridlington Spa, September 14 to 17

Included in the four-day programme are morning and afternoon dance sessions, an inventive dance competition, new dance instruction, star demonstrations and a nightly sequence ball, all concluding with the magnificent grand ball on the Sunday evening.

Admission charges apply

9 Stargazing - Dark Sky Exploring in Dalby Forest at Hidden Horizons

Dal by Forest, Friday September 15, from 8pm to 10pm

Enjoy a guided tour of the night sky, focusing on objects that reside within our Milky Way galaxy and even beyond.

Admission charges apply

10 Park run

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Saturday September 16 from 8.30am

Aa community event aimed at encouraging people to keep fit, healthy and active.

Register: www.parkrun.co.uk