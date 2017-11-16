10 of the Best Events in the area

1 Christmas crafting

Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington, November and December

Christmas craft sessions will be held at Burton Agnes Hall

Burton Agnes Hall is renowned for the unique, hand crafted decorations that adorn the magnificent Elizabethan home each Christmas, and this year the Cunliffe-Lister family are inviting visitors to go behind the scenes and learn the tricks of the trade with four Christmas craft days.

The Christmas Craft Days will take place at the Hall on Tuesday November 21 and November 28 and Tuesday December 5 and 12 from 1pm to 4pm, and demonstrate how to create a selection of the most popular decorations that embellish the stately home.

The afternoon will begin with a tour of this year’s decorations by head guide Pauline Waslin before heading to the courtyard, where Pauline and the team will reveal the secrets behind the craft.

Visitors will be guided step by step through the making of each decoration, allowing you to recreate some of the Burton Agnes Christmas magic at home. Finally, the afternoon is rounded off with a warming festive drink and a mince pie.

Santa will be arriving this weekend

The Hall is open from December 14 to December 23, daily from 11am to 5pm, for visitors to see the Hall.

Book craft sessions: 01262 490324

2 Remarkable Rock Youth Orchestra and Choir

Emmanuel Church, Cardigan Road, Bridlington, every Friday, until Friday January 19

Follies is streamed from the National Theatre to Spotlight in Bridlington

An East Riding rock orchestra and choir for young people is looking for new members.

The Remarkable Rock Orchestra and Choir, which is based in Bridlington, has been running for four years and is the headline act at Let’s Rock, the annual youth music event held at Bridlington Spa.

The group is looking for musicians and singers aged nine to 23 to become part of the Remarkable Rock team.

Project director Mark Howley said: “You don’t need to be able to read music and you don’t have to have played with an orchestra or band before.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story is on at Bridlington Spa

“We do all kinds of rock from Queen to Green Day, from Twenty One Pilots to The Beatles.

“We’re really looking forward to meeting some more of East Yorkshire’s talented young people.”

Rehearsals are held at Emmanuel Church, in Cardigan Road, Bridlington, every Friday.

The orchestra rehearses from 5pm to 6pm, and the choir r from 6pm to 7pm.

The cost is £10 for the choir and £18 for the orchestra for the entire term.

Let’s Rock 2018 will be held at the Spa Royal Hall on Saturday January 20.

Comedian Bill Wolland

Call 07943 276496, or email remarkable.tc@hotmail.co.uk

3 Follies

Spotlight Theatre, Bridlington, Sunday November 19 at 7pm

Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas. New York, 1971. There’s a party on the stage of the Weismann Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves. Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies

Tickets: 01759 301547

4 Whitby Christmas Festival

Endeavour Wharf, Friday November 17 to Sunday November 19

The festival will include a range of attractions and activities alongside a Christmas market. An amazing range of stalls will be available over the three days.

Fairground rides will run throughout the weekend.

Free

5 Christmas extravaganza

St Andrew’s Church, Bainton, Saturday November 19 from 10am to 4pm

Stalls, refreshments, Santa’s Grotto, organ music, buy your Christmas gifts and spend time in a beautiful church. Stalls include: Staal (Smokehouse), Wolds Way (lavender), No6 The Pavement (delicatessen), No.18 Gallery (arts, cards and gifts), Elizabeth Bailey (potter), Amanda Hemstock (brooches, trims, fascinators), Christine Murray (jewellery and quilted bags), Cassandra Blakeston (beautician), Dorothy Brighton (cakes), Stephen Jenneson (wood turner), Katie Railton (calendars and Cosmetic bags), GWS (seafoods), White Rabbit (chocolatiers), Raisthorpe Manor (fruit gins), Yorkshire Rapeseed Oils.

Free entry

6 Castle Howard at Christmas: Angels on High

Castle Howard from November 18 to 23

This Christmas a host of angels will descend on Castle Howard. Inspired by its architecture, interiors and art collections these creatures, classic and contemporary, will populate the grand state rooms to spectacular effect.

Visitors will also enjoy Castle Howard favourites including the Christmas tree in the Great Hall and the Bompas and Parr’s Gingerbread Castle Howard.

Younger visitors will be entranced by the Magical Christmas Garden. There will also be a chance to pre-book an Audience with Father Christmas or an Enchanted Evening with Father Christmas. Twilight Visits over the weekend of December 16 and 17.

Admission charges apply

7 Father Christmas Arrives

Scarborough Harbour, Saturday November 18 from 11.30am

Father Christmas will arrive at the harbour at 11.30 am on November 18.

He will be at the Grotto, Boyes Stores, from 1pm.

Opening times from November 19 until December 24: Monday to Friday 10am to 12.30pm and then 2pm to 5pm

Saturday 10am to 5pm

Sunday 11am – 4pm.

Admission charges to grotto

8 Cafe Comedy

Bridlington Spa, Wednesday November 22 at 8pm

An evening of live stand-up comedy in the remodelled Bridlington Spa cafe, the perfect setting to enjoy a night of laughter, deli favourites and drinks. On the bill: Bill Woolland, Tony Jameson and Pete Phillipson.

Pay what you think

9 Sewerby Squirrels

Sewerby House and Gardens, Monday November 20 from 10am

The activity for under fives will include the regular sea-themed activities and toys, and also making a crafty starfish.

All participants will need to visit the Welcome Centre to obtain a counter for admission to the session.

Entry for children 3-5 is £2

10 The Simon and Garfunkel Story

Bridlington Spa, Friday November 17 at 7.30pm

Watch the band perform all the hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Homeward Bound.

Tickets; 01262 678258

Sewerby Hall.