10 of the best events in the area

1 North Yorkshire Moors Railway Steam Gala

Friday September 29 to Sunday October 1

The annual steam gala will be held this weekend at stations across the North Yorkshire Moors Railway network

Whether you’re a steam train enthusiast or you just love a good family day out, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway is the perfect destination as it hosts its Annual Steam Gala.

The heritage railway is home to a fleet of steam locomotives, and over this special weekend it will boast some new faces, such as 5199 from Llangollen Railway, along with 1501 and 7714 from the Severn Valley Railway.

During the weekend stations along the line will be hosting events such as the Autumn Steam Gala Beer Festival which sees Levisham and Goathland offering a wide selection of real ales from local breweries such as Brass Castle, Helmsley Brewing Co, and Baytown.

Author Chris Vine, who wrote the children’s book, Peter’s Railway, will be at Pickering Station.

Chris Price, general manager at North Yorkshire Moors Railway, said: “Every year we look forward to our steam gala as it just seems to get better and better. We’re honoured to be welcoming such fantastic locomotives and an incredible author in Chris Vine.

“We hope many of you come along to see us, you won’t be disappointed.”

North Yorkshire Moors Railway is one of the most historic lines in the North of England, taking visitors on picturesque journeys along an 18-mile railway line aboard steam and heritage diesel trains.

Tickets: nymr.co.uk/annual-steam-gala

2 Best Foot Forward

Old Malton War Memorial Hall, Saturday September 30 at 7.30pm

Mikron Theatre Company presents a tale about the Youth Hostelling Association.

Something’s afoot at Pearling Manor and it isn’t just the walkers. The beautiful hostel, rich in YHA history, is lovely but falling apart. External forces are out to grab and turn it into a golf club. Cue Connie, first ever warden, with a heart as big as her rucksack. She takes us on a journey through the YHA’s past in the hope of securing its future.

Tickets: 01653 698452

3 Sinfonia Viva

Pocklington Arts Centre, Saturday September 30 at 7pm

There are some tickets available for Sinfonia Viva as part of the Classically Yours series. The Grammy-nominated orchestra will perform with members of the community.

Tickets: 01759 301547.

4 Lecture on Wilfred Owen

Scarborough Library, Vernon Road, Saturday September 30 from 11am to noon

World War One poet Wilfred Owen wrote some of England’s most important and memorable poetry.

How, though, did six private months in Scarborough inspire Wilfred to new creative heights?

City Archaeologist of York John Oxley and theatre director and lecture John Paul Elsam unpick the story of a private young man drawn from a lower-class northern background, who found his voice during a wild winter on the Yorkshire coast. They look at how Scarborough provided space for him to think, grow and write; and examine how a specific Scarborough location may just have inspired one of his famous poems.

Admission £3 on door

5 Wish You Were Here: Postcards from Woodend

Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, until Friday September 23

There is still time to catch this exhibition – curated by artist Angela Chalmers – and bag a bargain. Local established and amateur artists have produced miniature artworks that are displayed at random. Each piece is on sale for only £20 and available to immediately take away. The gallery is open each weekday from 9am to 5pm.

Free entry

6 Mark Thomas: A Show That Gambles On The Future

Pocklington Arts Centre, Tuesday October 3 at 8pm

Comedian/campaigner Mark Thomas sets out to discover what the future has in store for us by collecting and examining his own predictions and those of his audiences before gambling on their outcome.

By making futurologists of us all, he will create a fantastical, hilarious and possibly accurate vision of the world.

Tickets: 01759 301547

7 Stewart Lee

Scarborough Spa, Wednesday October 4 at 7.30pm

This is part of Stewart Lee’s Content Provider tour.

After four years writing and performing his TV show Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle, Content Provider is Stewart’s first new full-length show since the award-winning Carpet Remnant World.

Tickets: 01723 821888

8 October Seaside Vintage Fair

Whitby Pavilion, October 7 & 8.

The vintage fair with a sea view - the October Seaside Vintage Fair returns to Whitby Pavilion on Saturday October 7 and Sunday 8 October for its fourth Autumn outing. A whole weekend with more than 40 stalls of genuine vintage fashion and homewares from the 1920s to the 1980s. Everything from vintage frocks to vintage vinyl, Art Deco clocks to 50s kitchenalia, mid-Century furniture to 1960s menswear, curious collectables to costume jewellery from every era.

A treat to find all of this under one roof, near the beach in one of our loveliest coastal towns.

Admission £2 full price, £1.50 concessions, under 16s free.

Visit www.roseandbrownvintage.co.uk

9 Heartbeat character book signing

Goathland Stores, Saturday September 30

Derek Fowlds, also known as Heartbeat’s Sgt Oscar Blaketon, will be in Goathland, signing the latest paperback edition of his biography A Part Worth Playing. Derek said he wanted to do it in Goathland because it’s where he spent 18 years filming in the hit series Heartbeat.

He said that he has always regarded it as his second home and still has many friends there.

The signing will take place at 11am at the Goathland stores.

The village formed the set of Aidensfield in the police drama which ran from 1992 to 2010.

Event on from 11am.

10 Footnotes: illustrated talk by Serena Partridge

Whitby Museum, Normanby Room

Whitby Museum presents Footnotes, an illustrated talk by Serena Partridge about her meticulously stitched artworks inspired by costume and story-telling. Serena will discuss her inspiration, development and use of materials with a particular emphasis on shoes. The event is on from 2pm.

Tickets £4 to include look at shoe exhibition in costume gallery.

