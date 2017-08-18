10 of the best events in the area

1 Pilgrimage of Grace Heritage Walk

From Pocklington, Sunday August 20

A big picnic will be held at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Walkers in the East Riding will have the chance to follow in the footsteps of the Pilgrimage of Grace – the event which took place during the reign of King Henry VIII, when religious insurgents in the North of England opposed the king’s dissolution of the monasteries in 1536.

Walkers can meet in the car park in West Green in Pocklington (next to the school) for the walk which starts at 10am on Sunday August 20. The informative guided walk lasts until 3.30pm, and is nine miles in duration.

The walk is not circular, but transport will be provided back to the starting point. Walkers should bring a picnic lunch, and additional food and drink will be available to purchase in the peace café at the Buddhist Centre.

Places must be booked in advance by calling 01482 395320, or online at www.eastriding.gov.uk/events Each place costs £3 for adults; £2 for adults over 60 or children under 16; or a family ticket costs £8 (up to two adults and three children).

2 Sing for Freedom

Bridlington Spa, Sunday August 20 from 9.30pm

Remarkable Arts and East Riding of Yorkshire Council have organised a free music event. Sing for Freedom is a unique, one-off music event for anyone – no cost, no audition, no age limit.

The event will be a morning of fun, exclusive and inspiring singing, and music sessions.

During the sessions, participants will get to work with Remarkable Arts’ vocal coaches; feature in a live professional recording - which will be available for download online; and then head over to the Spa Gardens (where a stage is being built on the day) to perform as a choir, backed by a live band.The event is free of charge.

Sing for Freedom Day runs from 9.30am (registration) on Sunday August 20 until lunchtime, followed by the performance at 1pm.

Register: call/txt 07943 276496 or email remarkable.tc@hotmail.co.uk

4 Seaside Soul

Bridlington Rugby Club, Dukes Park, Queensgate, Friday August 18 from 8pm

There has been a Northern Soul Weekender at the Spa for the past 11 years but nowhere for the local Soulies to dance to their favourite music.

This is all about to change when two local men launch the Brid Soul Club at Bridlington Rugby Club.

Tim Castle, promoter, and Kai Rivers, local DJ have organised an evening of Northern Soul and Motown with guest DJs John Hodgson – Barnsley, Mark Harrington – Beverley and Mark Taylor – Doncaster.

Cost £3 on door

5 The Big Picnic

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Bridlington, Sunday August 18 from 11am to 4pm

Come along and grab a bite of the action in the multi award-winning picnic surroundings with a day packed to the brim with exciting events and activities aimed at all the family.

Team MAD returns with its stunning mountain bike aerial display squad taking the lead with five twenty-five minute displays throughout the day.

There will be a variety of other activities including a massive bouncy inflatable pirate ship, a giant inflatable Aladdin slide, donkey rides, and have-a-go archery. Professor Dan returns with his traditional Punch and Judy shows in the Orangery at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

Also onsite will be a classic static vehicle display organised by the East Yorkshire Morris Minor Owners Club.

Some activities free

6 Whitby Regatta

Various locations in Whitby, August 19 to 21

Three full days of entertainment for all the family to enjoy, including yacht racing, rowing races, fun fair and various free forms of entertainment around the town of Whitby, finishing with a prize presentation and spectacular firework display.

Programme of events £2.50

7 Behind the Scenes tour

Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington, Thursday August 24, 11am and 2pm

The Cunliffe-Lister family and their predecessors have welcomed visitors into their Elizabethan home, Burton Agnes Hall, for many years. Now, they invite you to go behind the scenes to explore more than 400 years of unseen history and intrigue. Head guide Pauline Waslin will take you on a journey to discover how the Hall has evolved.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view parts of the Cunliffe-Listers’ much loved family home that are not usually open to the public. These include the family sitting room, bedrooms and kitchen, as well as the room where the resident ghost’s skull is believed to be hidden.

Book on 01262 490324

8 Artist Carol Davidson

Old Town Gallery, Bridlington, open seven days a week from 10am

Browse among artwork and crafts in Bridlington Old Town. In the elegant 17th century bow-fronted surroundings of the Old Town Gallery, in the heart of Bridlington’s historic Georgian quarter. A community run gallery of up to 16 permanent artists and craftspeople, alongside featured monthly visiting artist exhibitions.

Free entry

9 Active Coast

Bridlington, Monday to Saturday

Adult beach volleyball Monday: 6.30-7.30pm: Bridlington South Beach

All Ride adapted cycling: Tuesday: 11am-3pm: Victoria Terrace,Bridlington

Paint and Play: Tuesday August: 1.30pm – 3.30pm: Bridlington Promenade , near foreshores office: colour in the Active Coast art wall and play with fun-filled play equipment

Go Spike Beach Volleyball: Wednesday: 1pm- 3pm : Bridlington South Beach : six-16 years

Have A Beach Day: Thursday August 24 : 11am – 3pm : Bridlington South Beach:: including Louder than Life drums, art wall, face painting, street dance with Stephen Joseph Theatre, and a range of fun sport and play activities.

Mile Marker Health Walk: Thursday August 24 : 10-11am : East Riding Leisure Bridlington : free

Beach Sports Session: Friday August 25 : 1pm-3pm: Bridlington South Beach : six -16:

Sewerby Parkrun : Saturday August 26: 9am

Free

10 Tea dance with Mel and Jean Hopps

Bridlington Spa, Sunday August 20 at 2pm

Tea dances are set in the spectacular Art Deco Spa Royal Hall Ballroom and is the perfect setting for an afternoon of ballroom and sequence dancing. Cup of tea included in ticket price

Tickets: 01262 678258

Enjoy a tea dance with Mel and Jean Hopps.