10 of the Best events across our region

1 A Judy Garland Extravaganza! Hollywood With The Lid Off

Parkway Cinema, Beverley, Sunday October 15 from 1pm

Wartime weekend at Pickering.

The International Judy Garland Club’s Gary Horrocks promises to reveal little known stories and personal insights from behind the scenes before screening two rarely seen films.

An afternoon with Judy Garland is being hosted by Beverley Film Society as part of Beverley Literature Festival and the first East Riding Film Festival.

The event includes a chance to browse Judy memorabilia from 1pm followed at 2pm by anecdotes from Gary Horrocks and a screening of the documentary Judy in London 1957. And at 3.30pm a full screening of the 1983 restoration of Warner Brothers’ A Star Is Born will be shown featuring lost footage from the original film.

Tickets: www.beverley.parkwaycinemas.co.uk

Halloween events at York Dungeon.

2 Halloween

York Dungeon, October

There’s the City Bus Tour, starting on Saturday October 14 in partnership with Yorkshire Belles, where families will see even more of the city, and learn the grislier details of history they don’t tell in school.

The York Dungeon Late event on Friday October 13, which is strictly adults only and features cheekier scripts and scares; the Ghost Cruise on the Ouse, starting Saturday October 14 in partnership with City Cruises York, combines a sail on the river, with some of the scariest ghost stories in York.

Benedict Cumberbatch.

York Dungeon will be open until 9pm on Wednesday October 18.

https://www.thedungeons.com/york/en/plan-your-visit/halloween.aspx

3 Science day

RSPB Bempton Cliffs, near Bridlington, Saturday October 14 from 10am to 4pm

James Yorkston will be at Pocklington Arts Centre

Ever wondered what scientists do all day? The RSPB is offering the chance to find out exactly what they get up to.

Members of the RSPB’s Centre for Conservation Science team will be at the award-winning nature reserve at Bempton Cliffs on Saturday to give visitors a fascinating insight into their vital work. The team will be introducing the public to how they identify problems and go about discovering their possible causes.

Science is at the very heart of con- servation – from tracking seabirds using satellite tagging on feeding expeditions to analysing the diet of certain species to assess how food intake changes as sea temperatures rise. The data the scientists provide is essential to knowing how best to help our wildlife as it struggles in the modern world.

For the puffin lovers, the scientists will also be sharing some of the early findings from Project Puffin - a ‘citizen science’ investigation, combining the latest technology with data collection by members of the public, to learn more about these birds.

Admission charges apply

4 Pocktoberfest

Taking part in the Big Draw.

Pocklington Rugby Club, Percy Road, Saturday October 14

This year’s Pocktoberfest will be packed with good beers, good food and good music. Beers from near and far, top local musicians, food stalls and a couple of new additions to make sure everyone will enjoy the day under the marquee.

There will be more than 20 real ales, lagers and ciders on offer, from local brewers and from further afield; including Elvington’s Hop Studio, which is currently planning to open a micro pub in Pocklington, and is sending its noted Elvington-brewed American Pale Ale, Mosaic.

Intriguingly named cask ales from around the country, some specifically for the Halloween period. There are prosecco and gin bars and ample soft drinks available.

The headline music act is Primal Suspects, from York; with support from Bishop Wilton-based jazz band Just Friends, plus other local musicians. Children are welcome up until 8pm and the event is supporting the rugby club’s chosen charity for 2017, Hull and East Yorkshire Mind.

Tickets: Pocklington RUFC bar, and from RM English Pet Food shop in Market Street, Pocklington

5 Wartime weekend

North Yorkshire Moors Railway, October 13 to 15

Over the three-day event families can hop on board steam and heritage diesel trains and relive the spirit and camaraderie of World War Two, while enjoying various war-themed entertainment and vehicle displays at stations along the iconic North Yorkshire Moors Railway line.

Each station will be transformed to create a variety of scenarios and performances including a wartime street.

At RAF Grosmont, visitors will have the chance to experience a plotting room, where the RAF monitor and track the enemy and a dispersal hut. Pickering will have parades and live performances.

Fares apply

6 James Yorkston / Kris drever (Lau) / Withered Hand

Pocklington Arts Centre, Thursday October 12 at 8pm

Three outstanding singer-songwriters, onstage together throughout, sharing songs and stories.

Tickets: 01759 301547

7 Hamlet NT Live (Encore)

Pocklington Arts Centre, Thursday October 19 at 7pm

Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the title role of Shakespeare’s great tragedy. The original 2015 NT Live broadcast returns to cinemas.

Tickets: 01759 301547

8 Big Draw

Burnby Hall Gardens, Saturday October 14 from 11am to 3pm

Come down and create your own abstract masterpiece.

Wondrous Woollen Web: Duck, dive and weave your way around the garden lawn, using a woollen line to help us create a giant wondrous web using an array of rainbow woollen colours.

Big Draw themed trail around the gardens.

Admission charges apply

9Our House: the Madness Musical

Bridlington Spa, from Tuesday October 17 to Saturday October 21

On the night of his 16th birthday, Joe Casey commits a petty crime in a bid to impress the girl of his dreams. When the police arrive he faces a life changing decision; does he stay and own up like an honest man, or make his escape and go on the run? Starring Deena Payne and George Sampson and featuring the music of Madness. Performances daily at 7.30pm plus matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm

Tickets: 01262 678258

10 Malton Food Market

Saturday October 14 from 9am to 3pm

Enjoy over 35 food and drink stalls, live music, chef demos and delicious street food. There is free parking.

Free entry

Appliance of science at Bempton Cliffs on Saturday.