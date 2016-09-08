The Post Office is set to open a revitalised main branch at the existing Marton Road site in Bridlington.

The Post Office will close on Saturday October 8 for the refurbishment to take place.

The branch, which is set to reopen two weeks later, will offer services from three serving positions, two screened counters and a retail counter.

The new look branch will be open between 9am and 5:30pm on Monday to Saturday, with a selection of Post Office services available at the retail counter during shop opening hours (6am-10pm Monday to Sundays).

The opening hours will increase by an extra 66 hours every week, as Post Office services will be available longer throughout the week and on Saturday afternoons and with a Sunday service.

Lesley McNally, area manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

