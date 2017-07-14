Top class music in scenic venues as Ryedale Festival gets under way

A festival full of top-class performers entertaining crowds in picturesque locations is upon us from today until July 30.

Sir Mark Elder conducts the Hallé in Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius at York Minster, reflecting a festival theme of Dreams and Visions.

Orchestra of Opera North will be at Scarborough Spa on July 21 with a thrilling programme of Rachmaninov and Berlioz and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and Royal Northern Sinfonia (pictured)bookend the festival with concerts at Hovingham Hall.

Chamber music highlights include Truth’s Disguise, a mini-series bringing together two of the great creative spirits of Soviet Russia.

Actor Simon Callow is at Duncombe Park, July 16. Dr Lucy Worsley’s talk, Alone with Jane Austen (July 29) is now at Hovingham Hall.

Here’s what you can see during the first week of the festival.

Friday 14: 11am Coffee Concert, Pickering Parish Church; 5.30pm Gala Concert, Hovingham Hall.

Saturday 15: 11am Coffee Concert St John and All Saints’ Church, Easingwold; 6pm The Garden of Disguises, Ampleforth College.

Sunday 16: 4pm Young Artists, Helmsley Arts; 5.45pm Pre-concert talk The Saloon, Duncombe Park for 7pm Truth’s Disguise; 9.45pm Candlelit Mozart, All Saints’, Helmsley.

Monday 17: 11am Ways with Words, Ampleforth College; 4pm Young Artists, Ampleforth College; 7pm Garden of Disguises, Ampleforth.

Tuesday 18: 10am Pre-concert talk St Mary’s Church, Birdsall;, for 11am by Truth’s Disguise; 3pm Ways with Words, Wintringham Community Hall; 7pm Concert Sledmere House.

Wednesday 19: 10am Pre-concert talk St Olave’s Church, York, for 11am Truth’s Disguise; 7pm Triple Concert Castle Howard.

Thursday 20: 11am Concert Helmsley; 1pm Strings Workshop, Helmsley 4pm Young Artists, St Mary’s Church, Lastingham; 6.15pm Pre-concert talk All Saints’ Church, Helmsley, for 7.30pm Truth’s Disguise.

Friday 21: 11am Coffee Concert St Hilda’s, Sherburn; 2pm Wind Workshop St Hilda’s; 8pm Opera North, Grand Hall, Scarborough Spa.