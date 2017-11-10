Thornwick Bay named best in the north for family holiday fun

Thornwick Bay has been named the Best Family Fun destination in the North of England at a national ceremony.
Hoseasons’ 12th annual Gala Awards evening washeld at the five-star Celtic Manor Resort in South Wales, and holiday parks which achieved the highest scores in independent customer satisfaction surveys were rewarded.
Ruth Kemple, sales manager at Thornwick Bay, said: “We’re very excited to have won an industry award and to have been recognised for our hard work.
“We do our utmost to ensure every one of our customers has a memorable holiday experience and winning this award reflects just that.”
Simon Altham from Hoseasons, who presented the award, added: “The fact that Thornwick Bay has won this award means they are among the most popular and successful holiday destinations in our entire UK portfolio.”
