There’s a buzz at Paul’s open garden event

Brid’s ‘Laughing Gardener’ was all smiles after his open garden event raised £450 at the weekend.

Paul Robinson, who has given more than 250 green-fingered talks in and around Bridlington, and his wife Jo, invited visitors to their home in Amy Johnson Avenue.

It was all to raise money for Martin House hospice and the Conservation Bumblebee charity. Paul, known locally as the Laughing Gardener, said: “It was a nice sunny afternoon which brought the bees and the hoverflies out in force collecting nectar and pollen and going from flower to flower.

“A group of children were fascinated by the difference between the bumble bee and the honey bee and the hoverflies.”

The couple were selling plants, which were almost all snapped up within the first couple of hours, and friends and family helped to serve cakes and drinks.

Neighbours allowed guests to sit on their lawns to enjoy the refreshments and Paul said it was great to see children developing an interest in gardening.

A raffle bumped up the total further and adults and youngsters were able to take part in a fun quiz.

The Robinsons are hoping to make the open gardens an annual event and have already started planning.

Paul said: “We were blown away by the turnout from people and we want the open day to grow next year.

“Our aim is to make more people aware of the decline in garden wildlife and by having plants in your garden, you’re supporting the wildlife and encouraging their survival and stopping their decline and it’s so good seeing garden-loving people interacting about gardening and other topics.”