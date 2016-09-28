Stormtroopers and superheroes head to Bridlington Spa

Expect to see superheroes and Stormtroopers at The Spa this weekend as Bridlington hosts its first Comic Con.

The town will be transported into a sci-fi world, with guests in all sorts of elaborate costumes.

Visitors often wear elaborate fancy dress costumes

Organiser Andy Hampel said: “It is an American idea, which started off as a place for selling superhero comics.

“It has developed to include sci-fi and fantasy TV series and films, and one of the main parts now is getting to meet celebrities from some of the shows.”

Guests at the Bridlington event include Hattie Hayridge, who played Holly in comedy Red Dwarf, Harry Potter actor Jon Campling and David Stone and Tina Simmonds, who had background parts in the Star Wars films.

But there is something which the celebrities have to share top billing with - the fancy dress outfits worn by some of the visitors.

“Dressing up - or cosplay - is a big thing,” said Mr Hampel.

“There used to be a time when you could just get a few clothes from a charity shop but it has completely changed with some of the fans trying to out-do each other.

“You can expect to see anyone from Spiderman, right through to Elsa from Frozen, and we are hoping to have some Stormtroopers on the land train.”

He is based in Hull, and has organised two conventions in his home city, which have attracted more than 4,000 visitors in total.

They are also planning the UK’s first Comic Con cruise.

As well as question-and-answer sessions with the celebrity guests, there will be memorabilia stalls and the chance to see comic artists at work.

Mr Hampel added: “We always put an emphasis on a real family fun day out. I can’t wait, I’m dead excited.”

Admission is £6 for adults and £3 for under 16s, with under fives getting free. The event runs from 11am to 5pm.