Property: Willowdale Close, Bridlington, £259,950

A well presented five bedroom detached family residence situated over three floors.

Located in a block paved cul-de-sac location off Martongate close to local schools, supermarket and library. A nice ‘tucked away’ position enjoying fine mature rear gardens and light and airy living space.

The property comprises: Ground floor lounge with fitted electric fire with marble inset and wood surround, uPVC double glazed French doors opening onto the garden, dining room, cloakroom with wc and wash hand basin, fitted kitchen with range of base and wall units, electric oven, gas hob with extractor, integrated dishwasher and fridge, fitted utility room with gas boiler, plumbing for washing machine and dishwasher.

First floor – three double bedrooms (one with modern en-suite) and modern white house bathroom.

Second floor – two further bedrooms (one modern en-suite off bedroom four) gas central heating, uPVC double glazing.

Exterior – to the front of the property is a block paved parking area plus detached garage with roller door, electric and lighting. To the rear of the property is a private and enclosed well established garden. Patio area to lawn with well stocked borders, shed, tool shed, water point and lighting. EPC rating C.

Viewing highly recommended – to appreciate what the property as to offer.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details or to book a viewing.