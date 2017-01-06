Property: Willowdale Close, Bridlington, £235,000

A newly refurbished executive detached house, set on a good sized plot and located in a quiet cul-de-sac location.

The good sized accommodation offers at ground floor level a large sitting room, a modern kitchen which has the benefit of a built in fridge, dishwasher, double electric oven, gas hob and French doors leading to a super conservatory which has French doors leading to the rear garden. Additionally there is a utility room which was extended from the garage and a ground floor WC.

At first floor level the property offers a four bedroomed layout, a modern house bathroom and as an added bonus there are two en-suites, both fitted with a modern vanity unit, wc and shower cubicle.

The freehold is appointed to an extremely good standard, the décor being neutral but modern and has brand new floor coverings throughout. The property is ideally suited to a family seeking a home for immediate occupation and takeover.

Paved and grassed areas at the frontage and a side driveway leads to the integrated garage which has power and light connections. The rear has a good sized family garden which is mainly set to lawn, but also has a super decked area ideal for entertaining and also a paved area. The garden is set within a walled surrounds making the garden very secure for children.

Willowdale Close is set in a popular residential area on the northern outskirts of Bridlington, lying directly off West Crayke. Little bus services are routed through the area linking to the town, approximately two miles to the south. Sewerby is approximately one-mile away.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.